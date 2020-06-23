China-US relation is so tense, absurd decision – Global Times

China's influential news outlet, Global Times, Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin responds to the Reuters report, citing the US designated four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions.

Hu tweeted out: “This is a very absurd decision. China-US relation is so tense that market-oriented media like the Global Times has been affected. It is regrettable. The US is losing self-confidence and inclusiveness. The country is chaotic.”

Meanwhile, on the latest announcement by the White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, the US-China trade deal is over, investors are awaiting responses from the Chinese trade authorities and policymakers in the day ahead.

The collapse in the risk sentiment is seen cooling-off, as USD/JPY jumps back towards 107.00 while AUD/USD regains 0.6900 amid a recovery in the S&P 500 futures and Asian equities.