China: US is not only a superpower but also a great liar and great distributor of lies – Global Times

In the latest tweet on Tuesday, the Chinese highly-influential newspaper, Global Times, quoted comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as it responded to the US ambassador to China's Xinjiang comments wherein he called on China to improve human rights.

The Ministry said: "The US is not only a superpower but also a great liar and great distributor of lies. It is the only country in world that has imposed a Muslim ban", Global Times tweeted out.

The market mood remains somewhat buoyed by the hopes of two potential trade deals in the making – the US-China and USMCA. However, nervousness ahead of the key FOMC and ECB monetary policy decisions keeps the optimism in check.