China, US affirmed importance of "constructive bilateral relationship" - State Dept

By Felipe Erazo

During a meeting with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson highlighted the importance of "constructive bilateral relationship" with China. "(...) importance of improving and maintaining a mutually beneficial economic relationship", said the State Department in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Also, Tillerson and Yang had some time to discuss North Korea's nuclear program.