China, US affirmed importance of "constructive bilateral relationship" - State Dept

China, US affirmed importance of "constructive bilateral relationship" - State DeptBy Felipe Erazo
During a meeting with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson highlighted the importance of "constructive bilateral relationship" with China. "(...) importance of improving and maintaining a mutually beneficial economic relationship", said the State Department in a statement quoted by Reuters.
Also, Tillerson and Yang had some time to discuss North Korea's nuclear program.