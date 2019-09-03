China urges US to stop blacklisting Chinese nuclear firms

Fresh headlines are crossing the wires, via Reuters, citing that China urges the US to stop blacklisting Chinese nuclear firms.
According to an announcement on the US Federal Register last month, the US blacklisted a major state-owned Chinese nuclear power company, a partner for the UK’s power generation programme, over accusations of stealing US technology for military use, per Financial Times.
China General Nuclear Power Group, or CGN, and three of its subsidiaries were placed on the commerce department’s “entity list”.
The US-China trade tensions continue to linger, as the recent reports suggested that China and the US struggle to set a September meeting for trade talks.
The US dollar index extends Monday’s rally amid increased safe-haven bids, in the face of mounting Brexit uncertainties and US-China trade escalation. Meanwhile, the risk sentiment remains mixed, awaiting fresh trade and Brexit clarity.
