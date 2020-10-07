China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality – Reuters

Responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s attempt to deliberately smear Beijing, the Chinese embassy in Japan urged America to stop its unprovoked attacks and accusations against China, Reuters reports.

“Pompeo has repeatedly fabricated lies about China and maliciously created political confrontation.”

“We once again urge the U.S. to abandon its Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, stop unprovoked accusations and attacks against China and treat relations with China in a constructive manner.”

During his East Asia visit, Pompeo called on to deepen ties with Australia, India and Japan to combat China’s growing regional dominance.

