Taoran Notes, a social media account affiliated with the Chinese government's Economic Daily newspaper, argued that the signing of the phase-one of the US-China trade deal was just the "first round of a game" and added that the trade was not over yet, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday.

"We must bear in mind that the trade war is not over yet – the US hasn’t revoked all its tariffs on China and China is still implementing its retaliatory measures. There are still many uncertainties down the road,” Taoron Notes noted.

This headline doesn't seem to be having a negative impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.5% on the day at 1.847%.