China: Trade results remain robust – UOB

According to the latest trade balance results, the performance of both exports and imports remained solid during March, noted Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA.
Key Quotes
“China’s exports and imports continued strong expansion in March. Both the low comparison base and continuing recovery in demand had contributed to the robust trade data. In USD-terms, exports were up 30.6% y/y (Bloomberg est: +38.0% y/y; Feb: 154.9% y/y) while imports came in well-above expectation at 38.1% y/y (Bloomberg est: +24.4% y/y; Feb: 17.3% y/y), its strongest pace since February 2017. The stronger rebound in imports led to a narrower trade surplus in March at US$13.80 bn compared to US$37.88 bn in February, the lowest in 13 months.”
“In 1Q21, total exports and imports surged by 49.0% y/y and 28.0% y/y respectively. Outlook remains positive with the low base of comparison expected to support China’s export and import growth by at least one more quarter ahead.”
"In March, both export and import with the US had performed strongly compared to China’s other key markets. China’s trade surplus with the US came in at US$21.37 bn in March easing slightly from US$23.01 bn in February. Overall in 1Q21, China’s export to US was up 74.8% y/y and import from US rose 69.5% y/y with trade surplus rising to US$72.63 bn from US$40.73 bn a year ago. The recovering demand in the US is likely to contribute to a larger Chinese trade surplus against the US this year."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
Nasdaq: COIN When can I buy Coinbase?
Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq: COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.