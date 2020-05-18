China to unveil additional monetary policy stimulus – The Daily

Citing some Chinese analysts, The Economic Information Daily reported on Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to unveil another raft of expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to stimulate domestic demand.

Key takeaways

"The supply-side recovers faster than the demand side in China."

"The central bank should make more cuts to the reserve ratio at an appropriate time to lower financing costs in the economy."

The Chinese economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic induced economic blow amid an upturn in the country’s industrial production and home prices in the month of April.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is consolidating the renewed upside to near 0.6455 region, as the bulls await the RBA monetary policy meeting’s minutes due on Tuesday.

At the press time, the spot shrugs off the above statement to trade at 0.6445, up 0.51% so far.