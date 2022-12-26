China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020, reported Reuters.

Additional details

China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A.

Travelers entering China will still have to undergo PCR testing 48 hours before departure.

Arrangements for foreigners to come to China, such as for work and business will be improved and the necessary visas will also be facilitated.

But passenger entry and exit at sea and land ports will gradually resume, while the outbound travel of Chinese nationals will be restored "in an orderly manner".

Epidemic prevention and control protocols at key institutions such as elderly care institutions will be strengthened.

China will also further increase the vaccination rate among the elderly, and promote second doses among people at high risk of severe illness.

Market reaction

The news should have helped AUD/USD to remain firmer above 0.6700, up 0.23% intraday near 0.6725 by the press time.