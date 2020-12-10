China to sanction US lawmakers, require visas for diplomats

China is set to revoke visa exemption treatment for US diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau while imposing reciprocal sanctions against some US officials, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the US imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong.

Additionally, Chunying strongly opposed S&P DJI removing Chinese firms from equity and bond indexes, saying it is another example of the United States using national power to oppress Chinese companies.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Thursday it would remove A-shares, H-shares and ADRs of those firms, including Hikvision and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, from all equity indices prior to the market open on December 21.