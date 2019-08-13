China to review anti-dumping measures on Indian optical fiber

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, citing that China is considering reviewing anti-dumping measures on the Indian optical fiber.

This is a welcome surprise amid ongoing trade tensions. Note that China's Ministry of Commerce imposed anti-dumping duties also on ortho dichlorobenzene (ODCB) imported from India in January.

Meanwhile, USD/INR holds near six-month tops of 71.37 amid a weaker Yuan setting and escalating US-China trade woes.