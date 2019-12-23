China to lower import tariffs on some goods From Jan 1 - State Media

- China will lower or remove import tariffs on a number of products starting in January 2020.
- AUD/USD rises to session highs, extending the recovery back to the 0.69 handle.
China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from Jan. 1, including frozen pork and frozen avocado, the finance ministry said. It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year, said the ministry, in a statement on its website.
Key notes
- China will further lower import tariffs for some information technology products from July 1, 2020 - State Media.
- China will cut import tariffs for some frozen pork products from Jan 1, 2020 - Finance Ministry.
FX implications
With both a strong close on Wall Street and including the positive traction that a Sino/US trade deal has been making of late, there is little for markets to be sold on in the open –
- What you need to know for the open: Risk on to support AUD/JPY's bullish grind
- Charts of the week: AUD/JPY moves to critical levels, extensions likely
