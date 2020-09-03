China to keep monetary policy stable – The Daily

China's State Council meeting held on Wednesday hinted that stable monetary policies would be maintained without significant changes in the current environment, the Economic Information Daily reported citing, Wang Yifeng, an Analyst from Everbright Securities.

Key quotes

“China is likely to make targeted adjustments to reduce overall financing costs and further nurture economic recovery.”

“The policy direction reflected that China's economy had recovered most of its potential following the pandemic.”

China’s Cabinet said a day before that it will keep prudent the monetary policy appropriate and flexible while adding that it will not resort to flood-like stimulus.

Market reaction

The CNY bulls remain in control, as UD/CNY drops 0.17% to 6.8260, at the time of writing.