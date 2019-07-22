China to impose anti-dumping tax on stainless steel from EU, Japan and other Asian countries

China said on Monday it will impose anti-dumping duties on stainless steel imports from the European Union, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea, according to Reuters.
The tariff rate on imports of stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates has been set at between 18.1% and 103.1% on companies in the EU and the three Asian countries and will take effect on July 23, China’s Commerce Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
So far, the news has not had any impact on the financial markets. The futures on the S&P 500 are trading largely unchanged on the day at $2,975.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Gradually declines to revisit short-term rising support-line
21-DMA limits near-term EUR/USD upside, highlights 4-week old support-line for sellers. Steady RSI and sustained trading below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement favor declines.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit positive headlines, political uncertainty caps the rally
With the Brexit positive news making the rounds during the weekend, the GBP/USD pair is on the bids around 1.2510 amid initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 108.00 amid risk-off in Asian equities
Having failed to sustain the early gains above the 108 handle, USD/JPY consolidates in a tight range just below the last amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and Abe's victory. Escalating Gulf tensions and a likely smaller Fed rate cut weigh down on the sentiment.
Gold prices consolidated just above a key support of $1,420
Gold prices are hanging in the balance of geopolitics and the Federal Reserve. Markets are pricing in and out of a 50 basis point cut. All eyes are on Fed next week following GDP this week along with geopolitical noise.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.