China to enhance strength of macro policy adjustment

China's Communist Party's standing committee has said that they will enhance the strength of the macro policy adjustment and will continue to implement a "prudent monetary policy," China's state television reported on Wednesday.

The committee further added that they will implement differentiated virus-curbing measures and continue to roll out targeted tax cut and fee cut measures to alleviate pressures on firms.

Risk perception

Market sentiment remains positive on Wednesday with major European equity indexes gaining between 0.35% and 0.7% and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield adding nearly 1%.