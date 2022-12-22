Citing two people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that China was planning to forego quarantine requirements for overseas travellers from January as part of its re-opening efforts.
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on risk perception during European trading hours. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were trading flat on the day at 3,905.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar stays on the back foot with the US Dollar Index losing 0.28% on a daily basis at 103.95.
