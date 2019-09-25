China to buy more US farm products in latest goodwill gesture

As a goodwill gesture ahead of the next month's high-level trade talks, China has decided to offer exemptions from additional tariffs to support purchases of more US farm products, including soybeans and pork, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
The move comes after the decision by the United States last week to exclude hundreds of Chinese products from a 25% duty US President Donald Trump had imposed on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Also, the US president ruled out thoughts of a ‘partial’ deal in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
China's goodwill gesture could further ease trade tensions and bode well for the riskier assets, including the commodity dollars like the AUD and the NZD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure after rejection at 100-hour MA
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1005, representing 0.12% losses on the day, having faced rejection at the descending (bearish) 100-hour moving average (MA) in the overnight trade.
GBP/USD: Bulls dominate above 1.2471/67 confluence, 2-week-old support-line
Following its run-up on Tuesday, GBP/USD successfully trades above near-term key support-confluence as it seesaws near 1.2485 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rebounds towards 107.50 amid USD comeback
USD/JPY extends the upside towards 107.50 levels, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar recovery and fresh trade positive update. The risk-off session overnight on US political woes knocked-off the pair to 107.00.
Gold: Bulls look to 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target
Gold bulls have the 1,550 level in sight, which guards territories towards 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target. The price has been building a positive trend above the 21-day moving average.
US Second Quarter Final GDP Revision Preview: The consumer is cued
Annualized economic growth in the second quarter is expected to be unchanged at 2.0%. The initial release was at 2.1%. First quarter growth was 3.1%. Business investment curtailed by trade concerns.