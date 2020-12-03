China to allow Australian coal cargo at its port despite ban – Bloomberg

China is considering allowing a shipment of Australian coal into the country, despite a ban on such imports, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Additional takeaways

“A cargo of 135,000 tons of Australian thermal coal on the vessel Alpha Era, which has been waiting almost six months to unload at the southern Chinese port of Fangchenggang, is expected to clear customs and is bound for a local user.”

China has blacklisted a wide swathe of Australian commodities and foodstuffs, ratcheting up tensions between the two trading partners that have deteriorated since Huawei Technologies Co. was barred from building Australia’s 5G network in 2018.

Market reaction

This comes as welcome news amid the recent escalation in the Australian-Sino trade tensions. AUD/USD popped a few pips higher on the above news, now trading at 0.7412, having recovered most losses.