China to agree to buy more American agricultural products - SCMP

Citing a source familiar with the matter, Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP) today reported that China was expected to agree to buy more agricultural products from the United States in hopes of reaching a better trade deal.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction on this report and was last up 2% on the day. Reflecting the recovering market sentiment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned flat on the day but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were still in the negative territory.