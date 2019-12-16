China threatens retaliation should Germany ban Huawei - Bloomberg

Wu Ken, China’s ambassador to Germany threatened Berlin with retaliation if the Eurozone's largest economy excludes Huawei Technologies Co. as a supplier of 5G wireless equipment.

Key quotes

If Germany were to take a decision that leads to Huawei’s exclusion from the German market, there will be consequences. The Chinese government will not stand idly by.

Lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government have challenged her China policy with a bill that would impose a broad ban on “untrustworthy” 5G vendors.