China threatens military response if UK warships go near disputed islands - Sky News

China has warned Britain against sailing ships through disputed waters in the South China Sea, saying that such an act would be "hostile" and force Beijing to respond militarily, according to Sky News.

China's Ambassador to the UK said Britain "should not do this dirty job for somebody else" while responding to reports that the UK might send its aircraft carrier close to the contested Spratly Islands, with US jets onboard.

GBP/JPY may come under pressure if the issue escalates. As of now, the pair is trading at 132.50, having hit a high of 132.73 earlier today.