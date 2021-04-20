China: The most interesting investing opportunities are domestic consumption, technological innovation and energy transition – JP Morgan

While last year China temporarily reverted back to its old economy model, this year it is refocusing on its new one, outlined in its new Five Year Plan. This is where the most interesting investing opportunities are found: domestic consumption, technological innovation and energy transition, Gabriela Santos, Global Market Strategist at JP Morgan, informs.
Timing and nature of Chinese recovery different than US
“China’s expansion continues this year, but with a focus on the quality over quantity of growth. China aims to shift gears back to its long-term priorities by normalizing policy and growth drivers. The March economic data shows the baton moving back to the ‘new China’ (domestic demand and consumption) from last year’s ‘old China’ (external demand and investment). For investors, this is the most interesting long-term opportunity: China’s domestic consumption, technological innovation and energy transition. Crucially, these themes are more accessible as China’s capital markets continue to develop and open up.”
“China’s GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, led by exports and industry. This recovery is very different from what has occurred in the US, where consumption has led and industry has lagged. The nature of the fiscal stimulus provided in each country helps to explain why: China aimed its support at local governments and corporations, while the US aimed it directly at households. In 1Q, China’s GDP grew 18.3% YoY, showing the expansion continuing.”
“After this year’s 18% correction in the MSCI China, valuations are now presenting a more interesting entry point. Over the next decade, China’s growing capital markets and its increasing size in the 60/40 portfolio is the most interesting development to watch.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.40 amid an upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, as the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. Cable is also benefiting from broad dollar weakness.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,770 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters, sustained USD selling continued lending some support to the commodity. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.