China targets 2017 GDP growth target of around 6.5% - RTRS

Addressing the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing for its annual session on Sunday, Premier Li noted that China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5% in 2017.

Li added, 6.5% growth target is "needed to achieve the employment objective."

According to the government work report, "China has set its GDP growth target at around 6.5 percent for 2017, compared with a target range of 6.5-7 percent for 2016."

This closely-watched target is a 25-year low. The previous low was a 6% target for the GDP growth in 1992, the official Xinhua news agency reported.