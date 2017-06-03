China targets 2017 GDP growth target of around 6.5% - RTRS

China targets 2017 GDP growth target of around 6.5% - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Addressing the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing for its annual session on Sunday, Premier Li noted that China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5% in 2017.
Li added, 6.5% growth target is "needed to achieve the employment objective."
According to the government work report, "China has set its GDP growth target at around 6.5 percent for 2017, compared with a target range of 6.5-7 percent for 2016."
This closely-watched target is a 25-year low. The previous low was a 6% target for the GDP growth in 1992, the official Xinhua news agency reported.