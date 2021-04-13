China: Strong print from Producer Prices – UOB

Economist at UOB. Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, evaluates the latest Producer Prices results in the Chinese economy.
Key Quotes
“Producer Price Index (PPI) surprised on the upside at 4.4% y/y in March (Bloomberg est: 3.6%; Feb: 1.7%). This was the highest since July 2018 as PPI emerged from 1 ½ years of deflation since the start of the year. On a month-on-month comparison, PPI has continued to post gains at 1.6% in March compared to 0.8% in February.”
“As expected, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rebounded into positive territory from two preceding months of decline, albeit at a muted 0.4% y/y in March (Bloomberg est: +0.3%; Feb: -0.2%). On a month-on-month comparison, CPI fell 0.5% in March vs. +0.6% in February, its first decline in four months.”
“Overall, in 1Q21, the CPI and PPI averaged 0.0% y/y and 2.1% y/y respectively. We expect PPI to continue to accelerate in 2Q21, supported by a low base, higher raw material prices and recovering demand. But the PPI gains should moderate in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, CPI gains will pick up as the high base effect from food prices fade off. We maintain our full-year 2021 CPI forecast at 2.6% (2020: 2.5%) and expect PPI to average 4- 5% (2020: -1.8%) this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, pressured by dollar strength ahead of critical US inflation figures. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 70.7 points.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.