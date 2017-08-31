China: Strong manufacturing PMI numbers - BBH

China: Strong manufacturing PMI numbers - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to analysts at BBH, China, the world's second largest economy has surprised many observers in its resilience, though they did not expect anything else in this important year for China's politics.
Key Quotes
“China's August manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 from 51.4. This is the second highest this year. Gains were recorded in production, new orders, and imports. On the other hand, the expansion in the non-manufacturing sector slowed to 53.4 from 54.5. It is the lowest since May 2016. This is something that needs to be watched, though it may prove to weather-related, according to some reports. Caixin reports its August manufacturing PMI tonight, which is expected at 51.0 vs. 51.1 in July.”
