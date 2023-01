"It’s yet unclear what alternative policies the government may unveil but new strategies could include lowering the costs of materials, according to the news agency’s sources. This may slow the country’s path towards self-sufficiency in the chip sector, as it seeks to untangle itself from the US – which has increasingly been limiting its strategic rival’s access to key chip resources."

"The recent surge in Covid infections is not only straining the Chinese health care system. Bloomberg reports that it may now also stifle Beijing’s plans to kick-start a domestic semiconductor industry to compete with US-controlled supply chains. According to Bloomberg, the virus’ impact on the government’s budget forces government officials to reconsider its subsidies for the sector, which have been expensive and have yielded relatively few results."

"Some news outlets are reporting a potential peak in new infections, whereas reports of over-full hospitals and morgues paint a much bleaker picture. Some countries have already imposed inbound travel restrictions for passengers from China, and the EU will discuss a joint-policy today."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.