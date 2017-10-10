China stats bureau - No problem meeting 2017 GDP target

China stats bureau - No problem meeting 2017 GDP targetBy Omkar Godbole
Comments from China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) crossing the wires via Reuters-
- No problem meeting 2017 GDP growth target of around 6.5%
- The economy may grow at a faster pace
- China puts high importance on settling employment issues as a result of capacity cuts
