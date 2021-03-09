China state funds seem to be filling in for the Fed in lifting stocks, should I buy now?

According to Bloomberg, Chinese state funds have been intervening in stock markets in both Shanghai and Hong Kong to shore up indexes, scooping up equities of various firms. Analysts have been suggesting is supporting markets and the mood as party officials gather for the national congress.
After the initial jump, shares in Asia pared their gains. Nevertheless, the positive effect is spreading into other markets. At the time of writing, S&P 500 futures are up some 0.7% to over 3,850 points. US equity markets have been struggling since Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, shrugged off the increase in bond yields – and the consequent slide in stocks.
Investors had expected the "Powell Put" – support for stocks from the world's most powerful central banks.
China Stock Market
While Shanghai, Hong Kong, and other markets in China and the region failed to close at their highs, the signal from Beijing is that it would not take easily additional fulls. The move to stabilize equities contrasts with China's move away from fiscal stimulus. It seems that while President Xi Jinping and his colleagues may tolerate slower investment and perhaps defaults – "creative destruction" – they would not tolerate misery by ordinary people invested in markets.
That is also a positive sign for investors on the other side of the world. Despite the Fed's reluctance to act – at least at this point – global stocks have a backing. The move by Beijing – even if linked to maintaining the regime's image at the time of its Congress – provides hope for investors all over the world.
The next events on investors' minds are the ten-year Treasury auction on Wednesday and the House's confirmation of the Senate's version of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Inflation figures and the European Central Bank decision are also o the agenda.
