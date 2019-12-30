In view of analysts at Nordea Markets, China's economic development in 2019 is pointing towards stabilisation of economy.

Key Quotes

“A year ago, China's growth prospects were very uncertain, as the trade war and deleveraging policies had dented the economy, especially manufacturing and foreign trade. China's well-targeted easing measures have worked, however, and the starting point for 2020 now looks rather robust. The need for further easing measures is hence limited, but we also find the probability of a strong rebound small.”