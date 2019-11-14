China stands firm on demand that US lifts tariffs to reach trade deal - SCMP

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) carries a story on Friday, citing the latest comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng delivered late-Thursday.

Key Quotes:

The trade war between the two nations started with the imposition of tariffs and it should end with their removals.

That is an important condition for reaching the deal.

The significance of phase one deal should reflect the scale of the tariff rollback.

China is willing to work together with the US, resolving each other’s core concerns properly on the basis of equality and mutual respect and creating conditions for the phase one deal.

Gao responded to Tuesday’s speech by US President Donald Trump’s, in which he warned: “if we don’t make a deal, we will substantially raise those tariffs”.

Earlier today, Global Times also reported Gao’s comments on the tariff rollback.