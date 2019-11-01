China: Softer real activity in October – Standard Chartered

Economists at Standard Chartered provide key insights into the official Chinese Manufacturing PMI report released on Wednesday.
Key Quotes:
“Official manufacturing PMI edged down to lowest level since February on slower production activity.
Trade performance likely deteriorated, with related PMI sub-indexes falling to lower levels.
Real activity growth may have moderated; CPI inflation likely edged up further to a 7-year high.
We expect money growth to have eased in October, credit growth to have stayed flat.”
