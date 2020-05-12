China: Small and medium-sized firms face complex and severe situation

Business operations of mid-sized and small enterprises in China have shown positive marginal changes due to government support measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. However, the government acknowledged that small and mid-sized firms continue to face a complex and severe situation.

Additional takeaways

"Will boost aggregate demand, step up private investment and consumer spending."

"Will use credit loans, financing guarantees and policy loans to try to meet the loan demand from mid-sized and small businesses."

"Will accelerate the replenishment of capital for mid-sized and small banks."

"Will strengthen stock, bond market support for small and medium-sized enterprises."

"Will roll out temporary policy support to help businesses that have suffered a shock or brought to a standstill due to the virus pandemic."

Market reaction

These remarks had little to no impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, major European equity indexes were up between 0.33% and 0.9%.