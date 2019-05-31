According to analysts at BNP Paribas, China’s economic growth continues to slow as activity rebounded in March 2019 but weakened again afterwards.

Key Quotes

“The recent flare-up in trade tensions with the US has again darkened export prospects.”

“The central bank is easing liquidity and credit conditions, though the reduction in financial-instability risks via regulatory tightening should remain a priority.”

“Fiscal policy has also turned expansionary through increased infrastructure spending and a rising number of household/corporate tax cuts.”

“In the short term, exports and private domestic investment should continue to decelerate. Tax measures should support consumer spending.”