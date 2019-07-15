China: Slowdown in economic growth prevented by stimulus - Rabobank

Rabobank analysts note that China’s official GDP print for the second quarter of 2019 came in at 6.2%.
Key Quotes
“Net trade contribution offsets weak domestic demand, similar to the previous quarter.”
“Fiscal and monetary stimuli have been used to slow the pace of the cool down in the Chinese economy.”
“The question is not if, but when (trade) tensions with the United States will flare up again.”
