China shows two new coronavirus cases for May 6th

Reuters reports that China shows just two new coronavirus cases for May 6, unchanged from the same number of increases the day before. This data is from the national health authority showed on Thursday.

Both were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The two cases from the day before were also imported. The commission also reported 6 new asymptomatic cases for May 6, versus 20 from the previous day. China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,885, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said

Key notes

China reports 2 new coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-may 6 vs 2 a day earlier.

China reports 2 new imported coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-may 6 vs 2 a day earlier.

China says 6 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in mainland reported as of end-May 6 vs 20 a day earlier.

China reports zero deaths in Mainland from virus outbreak as of end-May 6 vs zero a day earlier.

China says total of 82,885 coronavirus cases in mainland China reported as of end-May 6.

China says total of 4,633 deaths from coronavirus outbreak reported in mainland China as of end-May 6.

While COVID-19 remains a risk, markets are now focussed on the escalation of trade wars between the US and China. More on that here: US Sec of State Pompeo: Know China did not act fast enough over virus – FBN