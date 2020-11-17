China should set average growth target of around 5% for 2021-2025 – State think tank

China should set an average annual growth target of around 5% for the 2021-2025 period, Li Xuesong, Deputy Director of the Institute of Industrial Economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Separately, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang said that China should stabilize its macro leverage ratio.

Market reaction

The Chinese yuan extends its upside momentum, as USD/CNY refreshed two-year lows at 6.5652.

The spot was last seen trading at 6.5668, still down 0.26% so far.