China should lower small banks' capital replenishment barriers - People's Daily

According to a commentary in the Chinese Communist Party’s official People’s Daily published on Monday, China’s financial regulators should lower barriers for small banks to replenish their capital, and develop more tools to help them raise funds, per Reuters.

The story read: “Regulators should consider designing diversified and differentiated means and indicators and implement differentiated regulation to better guide small and medium-sized banks forward on the road of differentiated development.”

Markets are expecting a lot of monetary as well as fiscal reforms from the Chinese authorities in an effort to stem the economic slowdown, in the face of the prolonged US-China trade war.