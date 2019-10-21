The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 4.20% versus an expected cut to 4.15%.

The LPR is set once a month, based on a spread above the Medium-Term Lending Facility (MFL) rate.

The central bank's decision to keep rates unchanged may bode well for China's Yuan. As of writing, the offshore rate, as represented by USD/CNH, is trading largely unchanged on the day at 7.07.