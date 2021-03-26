China set to impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports from March 28

China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Friday, that they will impose anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports for five years, effective March 28.

“Importers bringing in wines related to the anti-dumping activities ruled by China will need to pay tax to China's customs authority, “the statement read.

This announcement only underscores the souring trade relations between Australia and China.

Earlier on, Australia’s Ambassador to China called Beijing an unreliable and vindictive trading partner.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is off the 0.7627 highs on the above announcement, now trading at 0.7618, adding 0.53% on the day.