China: Series of disappointing August data - BBH

China: Series of disappointing August data - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH note that China reported a series of disappointing August data that strengthens the idea that the world's second largest economy may have seen in its mini-growth spurt lose momentum in H2.
Key Quotes
“Retail sales slowed to 10.1% from 10.4%. The median guesstimate had been for an increase. Industrial output slowed to 6.0% from 6.4%. Here too the median forecast had expected an acceleration. Fixed investment slowed more than expected to 7.8% from 8.3%. This (non-rural) investment figure is the lowest since before China joined the WTO in 2001.”
