China Sept manufacturing PMI to ease slightly - RTRS poll

China Sept manufacturing PMI to ease slightly - RTRS pollBy Dhwani Mehta
According to a median forecast of 24 economists polled by Reuters, China’s manufacturing sector activity is seen slowing slightly in the month of September, although will remain on track of expansion for the 14th straight month on government-led infrastructure spending spree.
Key Findings:
The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on Sunday is expected to come in at 51.5 for September, dipping marginally from August’s 51.7
Economists expect the findings of a private survey on China’s factory activity on Monday will be similar to the official reading, pointing to softer growth but not a sharp slump.
They predict the private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) will dip slightly to 51.5 in September from 51.6 in August.
The official PMI survey and the Caixin PMI will be published on Sept. 30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.