China Sept manufacturing PMI to ease slightly - RTRS poll

According to a median forecast of 24 economists polled by Reuters, China’s manufacturing sector activity is seen slowing slightly in the month of September, although will remain on track of expansion for the 14th straight month on government-led infrastructure spending spree.

Key Findings:

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on Sunday is expected to come in at 51.5 for September, dipping marginally from August’s 51.7

Economists expect the findings of a private survey on China’s factory activity on Monday will be similar to the official reading, pointing to softer growth but not a sharp slump.

They predict the private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) will dip slightly to 51.5 in September from 51.6 in August.

The official PMI survey and the Caixin PMI will be published on Sept. 30.