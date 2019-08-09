China sees first factory deflation since 2016 - Caixin Global

China's producer price index (PPI) or factory-gate prices, fell 0.3% year-on-year in July, marking the first decline or deflation since August 2016, when producer prices fell 0.8%.

The PPI tracks the prices of goods circulated among manufacturers and mining companies.

China's factory deflation is bad news commodity prices and could weigh over commodity dollars like the AUD, NZD.

Also, it could add to deflationary pressures around the globe.