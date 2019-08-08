China Securities Regulator official: Impact of US pressure on China's stock market is weakening

According to Chinese news outlet Xinhua, China Securities Regulator's Vice Chairman today said that the impact of the United States' maximum pressure on China's stock market was weakening. "China's capital market's ability to withstand external shocks is improving," the official said, per Reuters.

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was clinging to its daily recovery gains, adding a little more than 2% on a daily basis.