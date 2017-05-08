China Securities Journal: USD weakness may have come to an end

China Securities Journal: USD weakness may have come to an endBy Omkar Godbole
A front page article in today's Journal says the two-way action in the Yuan is expected to increase in the near term and adds, "the USD weakness may have come to an end".
The greenback may have found a bottom if we take into account the fact that the infltion expectatiions as represented by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate and 5-year, 5-year forward inflaion expectations have increased in line with the oil prices.
