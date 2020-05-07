China securities journal says the PBoC might cut rates in May. This may be done through a number of facest, including the RRR, MLF or by lowering the rates on reverse repos.
The move, it the central bank follows through, will follow Aprils interest rate cut on its targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF). We had similar reductions to borrowing costs on other liquidity tools in the past several weeks to support the economy.
China’s economy shrank 6.8% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, the first such decline since at least 1992 when quarterly records were first published.
However, Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said the PBOC might not seek to push down interbank rates any further, as they are already near record lows.
“But with the economy struggling to get back on track and external headwinds intensifying, we still anticipate additional easing measures in the coming months,” he said in a client note last month.
The trade war is back on the cards
In any case, we have a US administration barking a the ankles of the Chinese and formulating a long-term plan to punish China on multiple fronts for the COVID-19 pandemic.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was “watching closely” to see if China was living up to trade-deal commitments to purchase large quantities of American goods, and could know one way or another within weeks. Meanwhile, the Chinese trade data showing a surge in exports in April and falling imports. In yuan terms, imports from the US were down 3% in the first four months of the year.
Of course, the nationalist tabloid, The People's Daily, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party have dismissed such claims by the Trump administration that the novel coronavirus originated from a laboratory. We are in a war of words over the pandemic which is escalating between Washington and Beijing.
If we are to see much of the same in marlet reactions between 2019.19, then we can expect to see USD/CNH higher, especially of the PBoC continues to cut interest rates.
