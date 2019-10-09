Reuters quotes people with knowledge of the proposed curbs, citing that China is reportedly considering restricting visas for the US visitors with anti-China links.

The proposed restrictions from China are said to be in the pipeline “for months”.

The source added: "The plan has been widely discussed by senior police officers over recent months, but made more likely to be implemented after the Hong Kong protests and the U.S. visa ban on Chinese officials."

This is a tit-for-tat move to the US having imposed the Visa restrictions on Chinese officials for treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang.

The market sentiment remains unperturbed by the above headlines, with the risk recovery emerging as the key theme, indicated by positive European equities and Wall Street futures. Meanwhile, USD/JPY flirts with daily tops near 107.20 region.