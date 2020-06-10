China said to keep buying American soybeans despite tougher talk – Bloomberg

Bloomberg has been reporting that China continues to buy American soybeans despite worsening rhetoric from President Donald Trump over Hong Kong.
Lead paragraphs
State-run and private buyers have purchased at least 10 cargoes this month, with three being sold overnight, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the deals are private.
China will need the supply and U.S. prices are attractive for cargoes delivered after the harvest.
The deals offer respite to markets concerned about the return of trade disruptions as the countries have been exchanging blows over everything from the origins of the coronavirus to new security legislation in Hong Kong. The chief financial officer of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the world’s top agriculture commodity traders, said the phase one deal is still “on track.”
“There was a recent speculation that maybe China kind of ordered their state-run enterprises or stop buying, well, the reality of matters, we -- the same week, we’ve been actually receiving orders in terms of shipping products over to China,” CFO Ray Young said Wednesday at a Stifel virtual conference. “So our counsel to people is that let’s look at the facts, and let’s avoid the speculation.”
Market implications
This all sounds good on the surface of things and markets are running with it.
The US stock market has taken off to the moon, so did the Aussie dollar which has been a proxy to the trade wars since they began under US President Donald Trump's administration in 2018.
The S&P 500 is back to pre-crisis levels in the 3,190s which made a run to a 3,223 the high today. The Aussie vs the greenback trades at 0.6995 and touched a fresh high in the US session of 0.7704.
“When we talk to different officials within both sides of the governments, right, whether it be the US side and the China side, clearly, there’s a commitment towards making sure that we honour the phase one part of the trade agreement, particularly the agricultural commitments,” Ray Young said.
“My viewpoint is that US-China trade, we still believe this is on track,” the Bloomberg article wrote and in addition, published final comments from Young:
“There’s still a need for China to bring in agricultural products,” Young said. “Their economy is recovering, right? They do need to bring in more soybeans.”
He added that the country would also need meat as its pork herd is still recovering from African swine fever, a disease that decimated the Chinese herd.
Anti China rhetoric is a lightning conductor
However, as Trump seeks to rally support for his presidency race and elections later this year, China served as a huge part of his campaign last time around and he will want to secure those votes again this time around.
The virus blame would be a recipe for a disaster should Trump continue on the tact of calling out China as the culprit.
"Anti China rhetoric is a lightning conductor", analysts at Rabobank said.
Trump seems to be using anti-China rhetoric as a diversion from his domestic problems.
Trump has lost much needed popularity in the polls due to his handling of the corona crisis, the rapidly worsening economy and his threat to deploy the military to subdue recent demonstrations and social unrest.
However, what is also noted by the analysts, Trump is indeed not alone in this stance, as his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is also planning to act against China, albeit in cooperation with Europe.
When markets get a second wave of either coronavirus or trade wars, it will be game over for the recovery and a flight to the USD again, after all, they are relatively cheap these days. Gold will also recoup some of the safe-haven flow from speculators. However, committed bulls could be forced to liquidate gold positions to fund margin calls elsewhere.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims Fed-led gains, still bullish around 0.7000
AUD/USD tries to settle around 0.7000 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The US central bank action, actually inaction, propelled the Aussie pair to refresh the multi-day high to 0.7065 before a few hours.
USD/JPY bears catch a breather close to 107.00 after Fed showdown
USD/JPY stabilizes after bouncing off 18-day low of 107.00. The pair slumped to the lowest since May 18 while testing 107.00 after the US central bank’s dovish appearance before a few hours. A light calendar could keep risk catalysts in focus.
WTI slips below $39.00 to snap two-day winning streak
WTI stays pressured near $38.75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The oil benchmark again ticked beyond $40.00 during the previous day but failed to keep the Fed-led gains. The reason could be spotted from the recently refreshed US-China tension.
Gold: Fades upside momentum near multi-day top above $1,700
Gold prices seesaw around the highest in over a week. The yellow metal seems to trim the US Fed-led gains. A sustained break above 18-day-old falling trend line, MACD signals favor the buyers.
What to trade when the Fed remains in cautious mode
The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday highlighted how the US central bank will act as a crutch for the US economy for at least the next 2 years. The majority of the FOMC do not expect to see rates rise from 0% until 2022.