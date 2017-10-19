China SAFE’s Pan: Foreign exchange market is stable now

China SAFE’s Pan: Foreign exchange market is stable nowBy Dhwani Mehta
Following are the comments from Pan Gongsheng, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China and Administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE):
Foreign exchange market is stable now
Supply and demand in foreign exchange market basically balanced
Foreign exchange rate will be more flexible
Will enhance ability to manage foreign exchange reserves
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.