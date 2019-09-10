China SAFE: Will remove quota restrictions on QFII, RQFII schemes

China's forex regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), announced last minutes, its decision to remove the quota restrictions on two inbound investment schemes - the dollar-dominated qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) scheme and its yuan-denominated sibling, the RQFII.

The SAFE added that the requirements on countries and regions for those schemes will be removed as well.

This comes in response to the increased need to ramp up investments and boost growth, as China slowdown fears mount amid a deepening factory deflation.