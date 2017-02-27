China SAFE: To allow foreign investors in interbank bond mkt to conduct fx derivatives business

China SAFE: To allow foreign investors in interbank bond mkt to conduct fx derivatives businessBy Dhwani Mehta
Spokesperson from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China’s FX regulator, was on the wires last minutes via Reuters/ Bloomberg noting the following:
China SAFE to expand opening forex market
SAFE to allow foreign investors in interbank bond mkt to conduct fx derivatives business
Derivatives trading will only be allowed for hedging FX exposure in interbank bond market
Will be allowed to trade FX forwards, swaps and options
Central banks won't be allowed to trade under new rules
OTC derivatives can only be traded with banks